Israel asks Saudis to let Mecca pilgrims fly direct from Tel Aviv

Regional cooperation minister wants direct flights to Jeddah for Israeli Muslims making the hajj

Israel's regional cooperation minister said on Thursday that he had asked Saudi Arabia to admit direct flights from Tel Aviv for Muslim pilgrims, pointing to a possible new accommodation by Riyadh ahead of next week's visit by US President Joe Biden.

Israeli officials have also been seeking expanded permission for their airlines to fly over Saudi soil to Asian destinations.

Saudi Arabia, Islam's birthplace, does not recognize Israel and has said nothing of possible bilateral developments during Biden's visit. Israel has also shied from drawing such links.

According to the Reuters news agency, a source in Washington familiar with the matter said that a new aviation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia could be announced during Biden's visit to the region next week.

Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Freij said that Israel was working to bring "under the counter" contacts between the two countries more out in the open.

"I want to see the day when I can depart from Ben-Gurion (airport near Tel Aviv) to Jeddah to fulfil my religious obligation" of pilgrimage to Mecca, Freij, a member of Israel's Muslim minority, said as quoted by Reuters.

"I took this matter up with Saudi Arabia and I really hope that day will come," he told Israel's Army Radio.

Currently, Israeli Muslims wishing to travel to Mecca for the hajj must get there via third countries.