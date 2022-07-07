Gantz: '150 meetings with Israel's new Gulf allies since normalization'

'Over $3 billion in arms sales to Israel's new Arab allies have been signed'

Israeli defense and military officials have held 150 meetings with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain since normalization, Benny Gantz said Thursday.

Israel's defense minister also told a conference in the morning that more than $3 billion in arms sales to Israel's new Arab allies were signed during the same period.

Diplomatic relations were established between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain two years ago.

According to Defense Ministry figures released earlier this year, the UAE and Bahrain account for 7 percent of total arms purchases from Israel in 2021.

The briefing was given ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia next week.

During his July 13-16 visit, Biden is expected to see Israeli defense systems, including a high-powered laser interception system under development, the ministry said.

The ministry has been testing this laser-based defense system for several years, shooting down drones, unguided rockets and anti-tank guided missiles in a series of tests in March.

The Walla news site reported that Jerusalem hopes to partner with Washington on this project, including through US investment in the development and deployment of the system.

Other reports suggest that Israel intends to ask Biden to approve delivery of the system to Arab countries aligned against Iran, including Saudi Arabia.

The move would be part of a US-led effort to establish regional cooperation against the threat of Iranian attack drones and missiles.

Gantz said Israel was building a regional air defense alliance against Iran and last week spoke of a possible "breakthrough" during Biden's visit to the region.