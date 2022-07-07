US antisemitism envoy discusses prejudice towards Jews with Saudi officials

‘There's a history of Jews and Muslims living together’

US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt said on Thursday that she discussed prejudice towards Jews with Saudi officials ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to the kingdom.

Lipstadt arrived to Saudi Arabia late June at the beginning of her 11-day tour to the Middle East, which also included stops in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"There have been good parts of the history and bad parts of the history but there's a history of Jews in this region. There's a history of Jews and Muslims living together," Lipstadt was quoted as saying by Reuters.

She added that ways to counter hatred were discussed, including educating Saudis on how Jews were indigenous to the region. Lipstadt noted there were “positive steps” to addressing antisemitism in Saudi Arabia with changes in the education curriculum and religious sermons.

Earlier on Monday, the envoy met with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

Biden will also visit Israel and Saudi Arabia next week with analysts saying the trip could bring the two countries, which currently do not have official relations, closer.

The White House announced on Thursday that Biden will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During his visit to the Jewish state, Biden will be awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by Israel's President Isaac Herzog.