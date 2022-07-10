PM Lapid urges Saudi Arabia, Arab nations to establish ties with Israel

'Israel reaches out to all the countries in the region and calls on them to build ties with us'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a cabinet meeting on Sunday called for establishing relations with Saudi Arabia and Arab states.

Lapid addressed the issue ahead of the US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East this week, which will start with his trip to Israel on Wednesday and will continue with the direct flight to Saudi Arabia.

"From Jerusalem, President Joe Biden's plane will fly to Saudi Arabia, and he will carry with him a message of peace and hope. Israel reaches out to all the countries in the region and calls on them to build ties with us, to establish relations with us, to change history for the sake of our children," Lapid was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post.

Biden will be the first president to fly from Israel to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which doesn’t have official diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. The US leader will hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a Washington Post op-ed published on Saturday Biden noted that his direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia would be a small symbol of "budding relations and steps towards normalization."

Earlier on Sunday, Lapid spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II by phone. The two leaders discussed “the need to strengthen and deepen cooperation and relations between Israel and Jordan” as well "regional challenges and opportunities" ahead of Biden’s visit to the Middle East.