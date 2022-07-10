Saudi Arabia: ‘Zionist Imam’ to deliver main sermon on hajj

Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa is known for his Auschwitz visit and involvement in interfaith dialogue

A Saudi cleric, known for his visit to Auschwitz and for his involvement in interfaith dialogue, was appointed by the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince to deliver the main sermon on Friday.

The religious speech took place at the height of the annual hajj pilgrimage to the Nimrah Mosque on Mount Arafat in Mecca.

It was Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who decided to appoint Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa to hold the speech, which could represent "a significant signal" from the kingdom regarding its stance toward normalization with Israel, Channel 12 reported.

According to a source, the secretary-general of the Islamic World League, who also hosted rabbis in Saudi Arabia and visited Yeshiva University in New York, is known in the kingdom as the "Zionist Imam."

The decision comes a week before US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Previously, the sheik was praised by Israel after leading a Muslim delegation alongside American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris to the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial in Poland in January 2020.

"Being here, among the children of Holocaust survivors and members of the Jewish and Islamic communities, is both a sacred duty and a profound honor," he said back then.

"The unconscionable crimes we are witnessing today are true crimes against humanity, a violation of all of us, an affront to all of God's children," he said.

During an event at Yeshiva University last October, titled "Jews and Muslims: Looking Ahead," the sheik said:

"We may have differences, but we have to have a love for each other and come together."