Relatives of Saudi detainees anxiously await Biden visit

Some Saudis fear human rights won't be on top of Biden's agenda when he meets with the kingdom's leaders

Hundreds of Saudis are looking to US President Joe Biden to lobby for the release of loved ones jailed in a crackdown on dissent when he visits Jeddah – Washington’s most important Arab ally – this week.

Malik al-Dowaish, for example, was arrested earlier this month following years of campaigning for the release of his father, who was himself detained in 2016 after giving a sermon seen as critical of the Saudi kingdom’s royal family.

“I really don’t know the secret behind my father’s arrest,” Dowaish said in a video he recorded before his arrest, seen by Reuters. “But it is very strange that he has not been tried so that a court could look at any charges that have been brought against him.”

Dowaish’s relatives are among those awaiting Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the last leg of his Middle East trip that began Wednesday in Israel.

Last month, the kingdom freed Martaja Qureiris, a prisoner who was arrested at the age of 13 for alleged involvement in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring in 2011. The month prior, Saudi blogger Raif Badawi was released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence for advocating an end to religious influence on public life.

Some relatives of Saudis still detained, though, said they fear human rights won’t be on top of Biden’s agenda when he meets with Saudi leaders.

In a July 9 Washington Post commentary, Biden said his aim was to reorient and not rupture relations with Saudi Arabia, noting its energy resources were vital to soften the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on oil supplies.

The US premier added, though, that fundamental freedoms are always “on the agenda” when he travels abroad.

The Saudi government nor the White House National Security Council responded to requests for comment, but US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed Wednesday that Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.