Report: Saudi Arabia to allow direct flights from Israel for hajj

Saudi Arabia currently requires Muslim pilgrims from Israel to travel through a third country to reach Mecca

Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing to allow the use of its airspace for all commercial flights to and from Israel, and to open direct travel for Muslims in the Jewish state to participate in the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

According to CNN News, which cited “people familiar with the matter,” Riyadh is preparing to make the announcement this week, as US President Joe Biden will visit the Gulf Arab state via a direct flight from Israel to the Saudi city of Jeddah on Friday.

Riyadh is expected to announce “that it will allow all commercial flights to and from Israel to use its airspace and allow Israel’s Muslim minority to take charter flights directly to Saudi Arabia to participate in the hajj,” CNN reported.

Currently, Saudi Arabia accepts Muslim pilgrims from Israel arriving in Mecca – the holiest city in Islam – to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime hajj pilgrimage, but requires them to travel through a third country.

This results in costs of up to $11,500 for a week-long trip, according to Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, while pilgrims from neighboring Arab states pay about half that amount, The Times of Israel reported.

In an opinion article ahead of his Middle East tour, Biden said the direct travel was a “small symbol” of the warming ties and “steps toward normalization” between Israel and the surrounding Arab world.

While Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, they do have warming covert ties with a common enemy in Iran and its de facto ruler, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reportedly recognizing the Jewish state as a strategic partner in the region.