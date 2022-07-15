Biden lands in Saudi Arabia for last leg of Mideast tour

Biden is expected to discuss steps toward Israeli-Saudi normalization

US President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday and is expected to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz as part of his Mideast tour after two days in Israel and the West Bank.

During his Saudi visit - the last leg of Biden's regional trip - the American leader will first hold a pair of bilateral meetings with King Salman and his team, and after with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and his aides.

On Saturday, Biden will then participate in a Gulf Cooperation Council summit and meet with the leaders of Egypt, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, before flying home.

Among the agenda items for the trip are advancing Israel’s regional integration, bolstering the Yemen ceasefire, and shoring up alliances with Gulf allies to combat the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the Israeli leg of Biden's trip, when asked about murdered dissident Jamaal Khashoggi, the president said he would focus on human rights and values while in Saudi Arabia.