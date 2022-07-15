UAE sees possible return of Tehran ambassador

'The UAE is not part of any axis against Iran. 'De-escalation' should be the key word'

The United Arab Emirates is considering sending an ambassador to Iran, a senior official said Friday, six years after a downgrade in ties.

UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash also called for regional economic cooperation as a means of easing political tensions.

"We are now indeed considering sending an ambassador to Iran," Gargash said during a video call with journalists. "The next decade cannot be like the last decade. It's a decade where 'de-escalation' should be the key word,” said Gargash.

With Middle East political alignments shifting, the UAE's talk of strengthening Iran ties comes alongside Iraqi efforts to mediate between the Emirates' neighbor Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Riyadh and Tehran have had no diplomatic ties for six years, since Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

The Saudi kingdom responded by cutting relations with Tehran while the UAE reduced its ties to the Islamic republic, without severing relations.

Iran and the Emirates are also on opposite sides of the war in Yemen, where the UAE supports and trains forces as part of a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Another source of rivalry is the UAE's claim to the Iran-controlled Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands in the Gulf region.

"The UAE is not part of any axis against Iran," Gargash said, urging "economic cooperation in various areas in order to create a greater political de-escalation."

Oil-rich UAE previously said that Arab Gulf states should take part in "collective diplomacy" to reach an agreement with Iran, whose talks with Western powers over a faltering 2015 nuclear agreement remain stalled.