US, Saudi Arabia agree on a nuclear-less Iran

The United States and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from “acquiring a nuclear weapon” during a visit by US President Joe Biden, the Saudi state news agency reported.

In a joint statement, Biden also affirmed Washington’s support of “Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense, and facilitating the kingdom’s ability to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats.”

Tehran and Riyadh, the leading Shiite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016 over backing opposing sides in proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia and the US further underscored the need to further deter Iran’s interference in “the internal affairs of other countries, its support for terrorism through its armed proxies, and its efforts to destabilize… region,” the statement read.

Both sides also stressed the importance of preserving the free flow of commerce through strategic international waterways.

In 2015, Iran signed a deal with six major powers to limit its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain a weapon in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Iran says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

Since former US president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the pact in 2018, Iran has ramped up some nuclear activities, putting a ticking clock on an attempt to return to a deal in talks between world powers and Tehran.

Earlier this week, before flying to Israel to kick off his Middle East tour, Biden told Channel 12 News that he would use force as a last resort to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.