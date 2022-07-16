Biden to Arab leaders: ‘The US isn’t going anywhere’

'We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran'

US President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that Washington would remain fully engaged in the Middle East and would not cede influence to other world powers.

"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," Biden said during a summit in Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

“The United States isn’t going anywhere.”

The GCC+3 summit, the final stop on Biden's Middle East tour, brought together the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq. Biden was looking to use it to discuss volatile oil prices and outline his vision for Washington's role in the region.

On Friday, he met Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler who US intelligence agencies assess "approved" the 2018 operation that killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

After a fist bump with Prince Mohammed, Biden said he raised the Khashoggi case and warned against future attacks on dissidents.

In his remarks on Saturday, Biden told the assembled Arab leaders that "the future will be won by countries that unleash the full potential of their populations... where citizens can question and criticize leaders without fear of reprisal.”

Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed a once unthinkable divergence between Washington and key Middle East allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, oil giants that are increasingly independent on the international stage.

The wealthy Gulf nations, which host US forces and have dependably backed Washington for decades, notably refrained from supporting the Biden administration as it tried to choke Moscow's lifelines, from energy to diplomacy.

Analysts said the new position revealed a turning point in Gulf relations with the US, long the region's protector against neighbor Iran.