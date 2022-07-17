Exclusive: Israel’s army chief flew through Saudi airspace on way to Gulf

Israeli army gave exclusive interview to i24NEWS commenting on relations with Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, flew over Saudi Arabia shortly after the Gulf state announced it would open its airspace to Israeli flights, the IDF's spokesperson told i24NEWS on Sunday in an excusive interview.

“The IDF chief of staff has already flown over Saudi Arabia on his way to the Gulf,” the spokesperson, Brigadier General Ran Kochav, said in an exclusive interview.

“We have a common enemy. The Iranians are a common enemy, and I hope we'll succeed together, naturally, with our best friend, the United States, to act and realize President Biden's promise that Iran will never go nuclear,” he added, referring to US President Joe Biden’s statement made during his trip to Israel on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s national carrier El Al filed an official request to Saudi Arabia to already allow overflights this week. Kochav called the move “very significant.”

Speaking about Kochavi’s upcoming trip to Morocco on Monday, the spokesperson praised further developing ties with the kingdom that established diplomatic relations with Israel under the US-negotiated Abraham Accords in 2020.

“Israeli officers took part in an exercise, in uniform, with the Israeli flag, in Morocco two or three weeks ago, and now we have the visit of the IDF chief of staff. We will exercise together, train together, develop our defense ties, maybe even develop training ties, intelligence, other capabilities, all as part of the Abraham Accords, and bilateral relations with Morocco,” Kochav said.

Commenting on rockets fired from Gaza shortly after Biden’s visit to Israel, the IDF spokesman said that Iran could be behind the attack.

“It is clear that Iran is a major negative factor here in the region, both via the Islamic Jihad in Gaza and previously by using Nasrallah and Hezbollah in Lebanon, not forgetting Iran's attempts to establish itself using missiles in Syria itself,” Kochav said.

He added that even though Gaza-based militant group Hamas didn’t claim responsibility for the rocket attack, the IDF will “continue negating significant Hamas capabilities.”

“We do not care who fired. We respond forcibly and firmly in all sorts of ways, and so it will continue,” Kochav underlined.