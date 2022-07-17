UAE arrests former Khashoggi lawyer on money laundering allegations

Abu Dhabi a close ally to Saudi Arabia: 'It smacks of politically motivated revenge' human rights group says

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrested Asim Ghafoor, civil rights lawyer and former attorney for the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the US-based human rights group DAWN stated.

Ghafoor, who was a board member of DAWN, was arrested on July 14 at the Dubai International Airport on charges of an in absentia conviction for money laundering.

The arrest occurred as he was on his way to a family wedding in Turkey, with a transit in Dubai, the human rights group said, calling the incident “politically motivated.”

“We are outraged at the unjustified detention of our board member and extremely concerned for his health and physical security given the well-documented record of abuse in the UAE, including torture and inhuman treatment," Sarah Leah Whitson, Executive Director of DAWN, said.

"Whatever trumped up legal pretext the UAE has cooked up for detaining Ghafoor, it smacks of politically motivated revenge for his association with Khashoggi and DAWN, which has highlighted UAE human rights abuses and urged an end to arms sales to the country," she continued.

According to DAWN, security agents from the UAE allegedly approached Ghafoor at the airport as he was waiting for his flight to Istanbul, asking him to follow them to Abu Dhabi “to clear a case against him.”

Afterward, Ghafoor was transported in a police car to Abu Dhabi, the human rights group said after receiving a photo of the detained lawyer in the wagon.

DAWN urged the US President to cancel his meeting on Saturday with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, however, a senior US official said there was no connection between the detained lawyer and his former client Khashoggi.

"There's no indication that it has anything to do with the Khashoggi issue," the official said according to Reuters.