Former US envoy to i24NEWS: Saudi Arabia 'does not consider Israel an enemy'

'They did not consider Israel an enemy but rather a partner in standing up against Iran,' says Jeffrey

In an interview with i24NEWS, former United States envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, discussed the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel in light of US President Joe Biden's visit to the region.

"No one has been pushing hotter for him to go to Riyadh than his Israeli friends," Jeffrey said, referring to Biden.

When asked about the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Jeffrey noted, "There obviously is close coordination, including senior Saudi military officials to Israel."

"I met with the King (Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud) back in 2016. He and his top military leadership made it clear… that there was no military planning against Israel.”

“They did not consider Israel an enemy but rather a partner in standing up against Iran - and that's six years ago," noting that Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was in the room with the king while this happened.

He continued: "You're watching change for the better."

"I think that the king has made it clear on many occasions - as has MBS - that Israel is not our enemy."

When asked about a timeline of the normalization process, Jeffrey stated that "it could well happen during the Biden administration," adding, "I would not rule that out at all."

"I'm convinced that the Saudi position is: we will not be the last to recognize Israel."