Israeli journalist apologizes after his visit to Mecca enrages Muslims

'The purpose of this entire endeavor was to showcase the importance of Mecca and the beauty of the religion'

Channel 13 chief news editor Gil Tamary sparked criticism over his report from the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia that was aired on Monday.

While millions of worshipers from all over the world came to Mecca earlier in July for the first post-Covid pilgrimage called hajj, non-Muslims are strictly prohibited from entering the city. Tamary, who came to Saudi Arabia with a special permit to cover the visit of US President Joe Biden, managed to enter Mecca without telling his driver that he was Israeli.

Following a growing backlash online, Tamary posted a disclaimer with an apology on Twitter.

“I would like to reiterate that this visit to Mecca was not intended to offend Muslims, or any other person. If anyone takes offense to this video, I deeply apologize. The purpose of this entire endeavor was to showcase the importance of Mecca and the beauty of the religion, and in doing so foster more religious tolerance and inclusion,” the journalist wrote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549351090424086529 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He added that “this type of first-hand journalistic encounter is what separates good journalism from great journalism.”

Mohammed Saud, a pro-Israel Saudi social media influencer, called Tamary’s trip “extremely rude.”

“Dear Israeli friends, one of your correspondents has entered the holy city of Mecca and shamelessly filmed that. It’s like if I would’ve entered a synagogue and read the Torah. Channel 13, you should be ashamed, it is a disgrace to harm the feelings of Muslims,” he said in a video address.

Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, project director at the Endowment for Middle East Truth, told i24NEWS that it was extremely offensive not only for the Saudis but for Muslims worldwide.

“The act of Mr. Tamary wasn’t just an insult. It also, I think, jeopardizes a very important project, in which a lot of people - diplomats, activists - have been working on for years in trying to bring Israelis and Jews at large closer to the Muslim world and closer to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Mansour expressed concern that the incident could put in danger the gradual normalization of relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

“A lot of people underestimate decades of hatred and antisemitism and conflict with Israel and how those governments have been working very delicately, very cautiously in order to change the public image of Jews and Israelis in their own societies,” he added, noting that pro-Palestinian activists started shaming the Saudi royal family on social media for letting “a Jew in the holy city.”

Mansour noted that preventing such incidents in the future requires more education both among Jews and Arabs on each other's religious traditions.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced that it would open its airspace for flights to and from Israel, with which the Gulf state doesn't have official diplomatic relations.