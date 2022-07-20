Yemen truce holds, but blocked roads a 'major' worry for UN

Routes are punctuated by roadblocks and detours can see the cost of transportation quadruple

A truce is bringing up respite to Yemen after seven years of a devastating war, but the blockage of roads remains a "major" humanitarian concern, a United Nations official warned.

Yemen's conflict pitting the Saudi-backed government against Iran-backed Houthi rebels has killed hundreds of thousands since 2015 and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

A UN-brokered truce that took effect in early April provided a rare respite from violence for much of the country and alleviated some of the suffering.

"The situation has improved overall," said Diego Zorrilla, UN deputy humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, citing a drop in casualties, more regular fuel supplies, and a resumption of flights.

But "roads are still blocked, so the improvement is not up to people's expectations,” Zorrilla told AFP, referring to one of the main parts of the truce yet to be implemented.

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg is seeking to get the warring factions to agree to reopen roads at talks in Jordan, but he is facing resistance as the groups fear such a move would benefit the other side.

Travel is arduous between the loyalist areas and the rebel-held north, which accounts for 30 percent of Yemen's territory but where 70 percent of the population lives.

The routes are punctuated by roadblocks and detours, seeing the cost of transportation quadruple, complicating the delivery of aid, and depriving many of access to basic services.