Bahrain: Minister sacked for refusing to shake hands with Israeli envoy

Hamas praises gesture that cost the official her job

The King of Bahrain sacked a minister over her refusal to shake the hand of Israel's envoy to the country, the Al Mayadeen news site reported on Saturday.

The Gulf kingdom normalized the ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the landmark agreements with Arab states known as the Abraham Accords. The Washington-brokered alliance also includes United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, the kingdom's sovereign ruler, dismissed Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa from the post of Bahrain's minister of culture and antiquities, apparently over her pointed refusal to shake the hand of Eitan Na'eh, Israel's ambassador to Manama.

It is understood that the incident that cost the minister her job took place in June during a funeral service for the father of US Ambassador Steven C. Bondy, and reflected her general opposition to normalizing the ties with Israel.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that regards Israel as an implacable enemy, praised her gesture as the "true reflection of the Bahraini people's genuine stance in support of Palestinians."

The sacked official is also a member of the Bahraini royal family.