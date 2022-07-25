US special envoy to visit Middle East for Yemen peace talks

Lenderking's trip to the Middle East comes shortly after US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia

The US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will visit Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Monday to discuss a truce deal in Yemen, according to the US State Department.

Lenderking will travel to Riyadh and Amman “to continue US diplomatic efforts in support of the UN-mediated truce in Yemen,” the department said in a media statement.

“In close coordination with the UN special envoy and our regional and Yemeni partners, special envoy Lenderking will continue our efforts to help advance peace,” the document stated.

It added that during his trip to the Middle East that comes shortly after US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the envoy “will focus on expanding, extending, and renewing the current truce agreement that will further the tangible benefits already reaching Yemenis and build towards a more comprehensive, inclusive peace process and permanent ceasefire.”

The White House called on all parties of the conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands in Yemen since 2015 to choose the peace process over “continued war and destruction.”

Last week, a UN official warned that despite the situation in a war-torn country having improved since the truce deal was agreed on by Saudi-led coalition forces supporting the Yemen government, and Houthi rebels, in early April, the blockage of roads in Yemen remains a “major” humanitarian concern.

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg was seeking to get the warring factions to agree to reopen roads at talks in Jordan, as the blockage complicates the delivery of humanitarian aid and impacts the cost of transportation depriving many Yemenis of access to basic services.