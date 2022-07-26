Saudi crown prince heads to Greece, France

The Greek foreign ministry says Salman will meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left the country on Tuesday to visit Greece and France, state news agency SPA reported.

This is his first visit to a European Union member state since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Salman, whose last official visit outside the Middle East was to Japan in 2019 for a G20 summit, will discuss bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest, SPA reported.

The Greek foreign ministry said Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, would meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. A Greek diplomatic source said bilateral deals would be signed in energy, military cooperation, and an undersea data cable, among others.

Mitsotakis is among the Western leaders who have visited Riyadh since the murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, sparking an outcry in the West and tainting the prince's image as a reformist pushing to open up Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.

France's President Emmanuel Macron also visited Riyadh last year. Additionally, US President Joe Biden met with Prince Salman on a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this month - after a stop in Israel - as Washington works to ease tension with Riyadh.

US intelligence implicated the prince in the killing of Khashoggi, a charge the prince and Saudi authorities deny.