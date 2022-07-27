Saudi official: Opening of our skies is not a step toward normalization with Israel

'The decision to allow the use of our airspace to all airlines is in line with our international obligations'

The opening of Saudi Arabia’s airspace to Israeli airlines is not a step toward normalization, the kingdom's ambassador to the UN Mohammad Al-Ateeq stated on Tuesday.

"The decision to allow the use of our airspace to all airlines is in line with our international obligations," Ateeq told the UN Security Council during its monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“This step will not be a prelude to other steps," he continued, contradicting what has been perceived as an example of warming ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with also the US President Joe Biden flying direct from the Jewish state to Saudi Arabia on his recent Middle East trip.

In mid-July, Saudi Arabia announced that it would open its airspace to all carriers, including Israeli airlines which would pave the way for more overflights to and from Israel.

Additionally, it would contribute to shorter and cheaper flights from Israel to the east, saving up to three hours.

In response to the Gulf state's newly stated aviation policy, Israel’s national carrier El Al submitted its flight plans to Saudi Arabia’s aviation authorities, including an official request to pass through the Gulf state’s airspace.

Also, the Israeli airline Arkia submitted its request.

It is not the first time a Saudi official opposed the idea of normalizing relations with Israel.

In July, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that there will not be full normalization between Israel and the Gulf state until a two-state solution with the Palestinian population is reached.

"We have said that Saudi Arabia supports the Arab Peace Initiative. In fact, we offered it. We have made it clear that peace comes at the end of this process, not at the beginning of it," Jubeir told CNN News.