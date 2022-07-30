Yemen's ancient honey production a victim of war, climate change

Honey plays a 'vital role' in Yemen's economy, with 100,000 households dependent on it for their livelihoods

For Yemeni beekeeper Mohammed Saif, honey production used to be a lucrative business, but years of war and climate change are taking the buzz out of the family hives.

The business, handed down from father to son, "is slowly disappearing,” Saif told AFP. "The bees are being hit by strange phenomena. Is it due to climate change or the effects of war? We really don't know."

Yemen, one of the world's most impoverished countries, is still gripped by a deadly conflict since 2014, pitting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels against government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in fighting or through illness and malnutrition over the past eight years, and the country's infrastructure is devastated.

But a fragile UN-brokered truce from April still holds, bringing some respite to the country and its war-weary population.

In the southwestern region of Taez, Saif recently took stock of his hives in a rugged valley surrounded by mountains.

Before the war, Saif said, the family managed 300 hives. Now, only 80 are left.

Experts consider Yemeni honey some of the best in the world, including the prized Royal Sidr known for its therapeutic properties.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551309243315372032 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The United Nations says honey plays a "vital role" in Yemen's economy, with 100,000 households dependent on it for their livelihoods.

But "enormous losses have been inflicted on the industry since the outbreak of the conflict,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in June.

"Armed conflict and climate change are threatening the continuity of a 3,000-year-old practice," it added.

"Successive waves of displacement to flee violence, the impact of weapon contamination on production areas, and the growing impact of climate change are pushing thousands of beekeepers into precarity, significantly reducing production."