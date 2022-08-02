Saudi Arabia unveils design plans for futuristic megacity NEOM

NEOM raised eyebrows for proposed flourishes like flying taxis and robot maids, but architects are wary

A futuristic Saudi megacity is to feature two skyscrapers extending across a swathe of desert and mountain terrain, according to the latest disclosures on the project by the kingdom's de facto ruler.

The parallel structures of mirror-encased skyscrapers extending over 100 miles, known collectively as The Line, form the heart of the Red Sea megacity NEOM, a plank of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's bid to diversify the Gulf state's oil-dependent economy.

First announced in 2017, the vertical city of NEOM raised eyebrows for proposed flourishes like flying taxis and robot maids, even as architects and economists question its feasibility.

In a presentation on Monday, Prince Mohammed sketched out an even more ambitious vision, describing a car-free utopia that would ultimately house nine million people and become the planet's most livable city "by far.”

Analysts noted, though, that plans for NEOM changed course over the years, fueling doubts about whether The Line will ever become reality.

NEOM was once touted as a regional "Silicon Valley" – a biotech and digital hub spread over 10,000 square miles. Now, it's a vehicle for reimagining urban life on a footprint of over 13 square miles, and addressing what Prince Mohammed describes as a "livability and environmental crises.”

"The concept has morphed so much from its early conception that it's sometimes hard to determine its direction: scaling down, scaling up, or making an aggressive turn sideways," said Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.