Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for 2 more months - UN

The parties committed to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible

Yemen's warring parties agreed to extend a four-month long truce for a further two months just hours before it was due to expire, the United Nations announced Tuesday.

The truce, which now runs from August 2 to October 2, "includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible," the UN special envoy on Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said in a statement.

“The expanded truce proposal would provide for reaching an agreement on a transparent and effective disbursement mechanism for the regular payment of civil servant salaries and civilian pensions, the opening roads in Taiz and other governorates, opening additional destinations to and from Sana’a International Airport, and providing fuel and its regular flow of fuel to the ports of Hudaydah,” the statement read.

Last week, the US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking visited Saudi Arabia and Jordan to discuss a truce deal in Yemen.

The UN-brokered deal was agreed on by Saudi-led coalition forces supporting the Yemen government, and Houthi rebels, in early April, bringing relief to millions of citizens in the war-torn country. However, some issues, such as blocked roads, remain unresolved, despite it being one of the main parts of the truce agreement.

The civil war in Yemen has killed hundreds of thousands since 2015, and triggered what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions on the brink of famine.