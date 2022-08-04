US urges Yemen’s Houthi rebels to release embassy, UN staff

The US mission in Sanaa closed in 2015 after the Houthi rebels ousted Yemen's government the year prior

Yemen’s Houthi rebels are holding 12 current and former employees of the United States and United Nations, a US official said Thursday, calling on the group to release them in “a demonstration of good faith.”

The US said in November that Houthis detained several Yemeni staff at the US Embassy in the capital of Sanaa, without disclosing how many.

UNESCO and UN Human Rights said two staff members were being held.

"We condemn the Houthi detention of 12 of our current and former US and UN staff. They're still being held incommunicado," US envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told reporters.

"This detention… sends an extremely negative signal. We want to see a demonstration of good faith by the Houthis in releasing these individuals unconditionally."

The US mission in Sanaa has been closed since 2015 after the Houthis ousted Yemen’s internationally recognized government from the capital in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene.

The Houthi movement, the de facto authority in north Yemen, has criticized Washington for "abandoning" local staff.

Earlier this week the warring parties renewed a two-month truce that took hold in April and was backed by the UN, which is pushing for an extended and expanded deal.

"We're going to need compromise from all sides to make progress, which includes initial Houthi action to open the main roads to Taiz," Lenderking said, referring to Yemen's third largest city, which is effectively under Houthi siege.