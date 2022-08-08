Political turmoil in Iraq not likely to be solved any time soon

Protesters return to parliament in Baghdad at calling of Muqtada al-Sadr

Protests are continuing at the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad in a sign of how deeply divided the Middle Eastern country is.

Dozens of people are participating in sit-in protests in support of Muqtada al-Sadr, a major Shia cleric and politician who wants to make Iraq independent from Iranian influence.

They first stormed the parliament one and a half weeks ago.

"Upon the orders of the leader Muqtada al-Sadr, we will remain here even if the protest lasts for years. We will continue this open-ended protest until the demands of the leader Muqtada al-Sadr are met," said protester Karrar al-Khazaali.

"Parties are forced to meet our calls because there is no authority over the authority of the people. People’s voices are always heard. People today decided to drive away all these corrupt parties that have stressed Iraq for the past 19 years. We are determined, under the leadership of Muqtada al-Sadr, to drive them away, God willing," protester al-Nouri said.

Al-Sadr plays an important role in the current deadlock in Iraqi politics. He won the largest number of seats in parliament in the national election last October but failed to form a government that would exclude his Iran-backed rivals.

He withdrew his lawmakers from parliament and has instead applied pressure through protests, drawing on his popular base of millions of working-class Shiites.

But the longer Iraqis remain without a functioning government, the more people suffer from the uncertainty.

The UN has long called for reconciliation:

"No party or group can claim that the crisis does not involve them or affect them. The need to find solutions through an all-inclusive dialogue is evident. In its absence, the state of Iraq will continue to be dominated by competing interests, leading to further instability with people paying the price. Such a scenario is intolerable."

However, al-Sadr is able to gather the masses and proclaims himself ready to become the next leader of an Iraq free of foreign influence and corruption.

And as temperatures in Iraq soar, the political arena is not likely to cool down very soon.