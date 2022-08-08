Emirati princess compares Gaza operation to Holocaust on Twitter

HB Faisal al-Qassimi compares Israeli army to the Nazis and implies that Jews control the media

An Emirati princess took to Twitter throughout the weekend to compare the Israeli army's Operation "Breaking Dawn" in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

The three-day conflict ended in a ceasefire on Sunday evening.

Hend bint Faisal al-Qassimi, whose family governs Sharjah, the third-most populous city of the United Arab Emirates, is very active on social networks where she has long multiplied attacks against Israel.

As fighting raged between the Jewish state and the Palestinian terrorist organization Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran, the princess posted an unequivocal message on Twitter on Saturday.

"6,636,235 Jews were killed in World War II, in Europe. At least 12.5 million Muslims have died in wars over the past 25 years. You never hear a Muslim write books, movies, begin a law that if you don't sympathize with our plight, you are less than human. We forgive and move on," she said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555822426658840576 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In another Tweet, she didn't hesitate to compare the Israeli army to the Nazi forces.

"We all cried over what the Nazis did to the Jews in Germany. Yet it's funny that the same Jewish Zionists don't cry for the SAME thing they do to the Palestinians. Take their homes if they don't leave, terrorize them and bomb them. The dead don't talk," she said.

During those three days she tweeted dozens of times and posted shocking photos of Palestinians injured or killed on her account. She also took up the conspiracy theory that Jews control the media.

"The media, which is controlled by you know who, doesn't want you to feel even an ounce of sympathy for dead babies, claiming that their terrorist daddies deliberately used them as human shields. No one believes you. Grow up. Stop war. #Gaza," she wrote.

Her position contrasts with that of Abu Dhabi which, since the normalization of its relations with Israel within the framework of the Abraham Accords in 2020, has multiplied economic and cultural initiatives as well as exchanges with the Jewish state.