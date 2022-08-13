Former Khashoggi lawyer released from custody in UAE

Some suggest Ghafoor's arrest was politically motivated, citing ties to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

US civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who was convicted in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week on money laundering charges, was released from detention and free to head home, his lawyer said Friday.

Ghafoor was freed after paying a fine, attorney Faisal Gill said, adding that the US Embassy in the UAE helped facilitate his release.

A court on Wednesday upheld Ghafoor’s earlier in-absentia conviction, ordering him to pay a fine but revoking a three-year prison sentence handed down in May.

Ghafoor was transiting through Dubai airport on July 14 when he was detained for the in-absentia conviction in May for money laundering and tax evasion that followed a 2020 request for assistance by US authorities.

US officials did not confirm the assistance request but said the arrest was not made at the request of Washington.

Media reports in the United States said Ghafoor came under US surveillance due to work representing Muslim Americans in civil rights cases.

The in-absentia trial and his detention last month, as US President Joe Biden was visiting the region, drew criticism from rights groups.

Ghafoor’s supporters say he was denied due process and was unaware of the charges before being detained.

Some also suggested that the arrest was politically motivated, citing his ties to Saudi-American journalist Jamal Khashoggi – who was murdered by Saudi agents in Turkey in 2018 – and his work with rights groups critical of the UAE.