Saudi student handed 34-year prison sentence for Twitter use

'Dare to criticize [Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] and you will end up dismembered or in Saudi dungeons'

A Saudi Arabian woman who returned to the kingdom for a holiday from England was given a 34-year prison sentence for having a Twitter account and for engaging with dissidents and activists.

Salma al-Shehab, a 34-year-old student at Leeds University and mother of two, was initially sentenced to three years for using the social media platform to “cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security.”

But an appeals court on Monday handed down the new sentence – 34 years in prison followed by a 34-year travel ban.

According to a translation of the court records seen by The Guardian, the charges included the allegation that Shehab was “assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts” and re-tweeting their tweets.

Shehab, not known to be a vocal activist inside or outside of the kingdom, described herself on other social media platforms as a dental hygienist, medical educator, and a PhD student at Leeds.

On her Twitter profile which had 2,597 followers, she would sometimes retweet tweets by Saudi dissidents living in exile, which called for the release of political prisoners.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559667565638701058 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The sentencing by Saudi Arabia’s special terrorist court marks the latest example of how Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman targets Twitter users in his campaign of repression, while also controlling a major indirect stake in the US social media company.

Khalid Aljabri, a Saudi living in exile, said Shehab’s case proves Saudi Arabia’s view that dissent equates to terrorism, The Guardian reported.

“Just like [Jamal] Khashoggi’s assassination, her sentencing is intended to send shock waves inside and outside the kingdom – dare to criticize MBS and you will end up dismembered or in Saudi dungeons.”