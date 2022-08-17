Iraqi leaders, minus Sadr, agree to work on political roadmap

Country still has no government 10 months after general election last October

Iraq's main political leaders - excluding firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr - agreed Wednesday to work on a roadmap aimed at ending the country's political impasse, after talks called by the premier.

They also pledged to keep talking and urged Sadr to join what Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi called the "national dialogue."

Ten months after a general election last October, war-scarred Iraq still has no government, new prime minister, or new president, because of disagreement over forming a coalition.

Tensions have been rising since July between the two main Shiite factions, one led by Sadr, and the other by the pro-Iran Coordination Framework.

Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new elections, but the Coordination Framework wants to set conditions and demands a transitional government before new polls.

After Wednesday's talks, a statement from Kadhemi's office said the meeting resulted in "several points agreed upon." These included a commitment to finding a solution through a continuing dialogue "to present a legal and constitutional roadmap to address the current crisis."

Early elections were not ruled out, with the statement saying that "resorting to the ballot box once again through early elections is not an unprecedented event in the history of democracies," but without explicitly calling for them.