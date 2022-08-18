Jordan’s Crown Prince announces engagement to Saudi national

The engagement ceremony took place at the bride's family home in Riyadh

The Jordanian royal court on Wednesday announced the engagement of Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif.

The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of King Abdullah II of Jordan, Queen Rania al-Abdullah and the bride's family in Riyadh, the capital of the kingdom.

"I didn't think it was possible to feel so much joy! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," Jordan’s Queen Rania wrote on Twitter.

The ceremony took place at the home of the bride's father in the presence of Prince Hassan bin Talal of Jordan, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Prince Hashem bin Al Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, Prince Rashid bin Al Hassan and several members of the al-Saif family.

Rajwa al-Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994 to Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif and Azza bin Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed al-Sudairi. She studied at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York.

The engagement of the 28-year-old Crown Prince took place a month after that of Hussein's 25-year-old sister, Princess Iman bint Abdullah II with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, born in Venezuela and working at a New York venture capital fund.