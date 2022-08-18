Iran calls for release of hajj pilgrim detained in Saudi Arabia

'If the Saudis do not show goodwill and release the pilgrim, Iran will naturally take countermeasures'

Iran on Thursday demanded the immediate release of an Iranian arrested in Saudi Arabia during the hajj pilgrimage in July.

The demand came from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during a phone call with his Omani counterpart, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"If the Saudis do not show goodwill and release the pilgrim, Iran will naturally take countermeasures," Mojtaba Zolnour, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, was separately quoted by Fars as adding on the issue.

The hajj pilgrimage remains one of the only areas of cooperation between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which severed ties in 2016.

Some Iranian media said the man was arrested for holding a picture of Qassem Soleimani, a former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Shiite Muslim Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, which are locked in proxy conflicts throughout the region, have held five rounds of talks in Iraq to pursue normalization.

Fars did not give details as to why the subject was discussed with the Omani minister, but Oman is a longstanding mediator between Tehran and its rivals.