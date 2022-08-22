Qatar deports migrants after wage protest, says rights group

Migrant workers protested against unpaid wages less than three months before the World Cup

Qatar deported migrant workers for staging a rare protest against unpaid wages less than three months before the soccer World Cup, a labor rights group said Monday.

Qatar's government, which has faced an intense spotlight over the treatment of migrants, confirmed that some workers who took part in the August 14 protest were detained, but gave no details as to whether they were expelled.

During the protest earlier this month in Doha, at least 60 workers – including some who were reportedly not paid for seven months – held up traffic outside the Al Bandary company, according to Equidem, a London-based labor rights campaign organization.

"We have spoken to workers involved in the protests (including) one who has been deported back to Nepal, and confirmed he has returned," said Equidem head Mustafa Qadri.

"Others from Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Egypt, and the Philippines have also been deported," he added.

Qatar's government said on Sunday that "a number of protesters were detained for breaching public security laws.”

It added that "a minority of protesters who failed to remain peaceful and acted in breach of Qatar's public security laws face deportation by court order.”

The labor ministry said it is paying salaries and benefits owed to Al Bandary workers. It added that "further action" was being taken against the company, which was already under investigation for failing to pay wages.

The FIFA World Cup starts in the tiny energy-rich state on November 20.

Qatar previously faced accusations of under-reporting deaths among migrant workers and of not doing enough to alleviate harsh conditions. Unpaid wages were also frequently raised.