Yemeni separatists launch military campaign to ‘cleanse terrorists’

Yemen’s main southern separatist group on Tuesday said it launched a military operation in the Abyan province “to cleanse it of terrorist organizations,” a move that could bolster the Emirati-backed faction’s control in the south.

The Gulf state has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

Yemen’s north is largely held by the Houthis while the internationally recognized government is based in the south.

Rivalries among Yemeni factions in the coalition resurfaced recently as southern forces backed by the United Arab Emirates expand their reach, jeopardizing a new presidential council and complicating international efforts to end the conflict.

The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) deployment in Abyan follows gains in neighboring Shabwa by the UAE-backed Giants Brigade against rival groups, including the Islamist Islah Party.

In an infographic about its military campaign, the STC said it aims to rid Abyan of Al Qaeda militants, while further securing Aden and other southern governorates.

This year, Abyan has seen several attacks on soldiers that authorities suspect were carried out by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which used the war between the Houthis and the coalition to build its influence.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014, ensuing in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions into hunger.

Instability in the southern region complicates United Nations efforts for a permanent ceasefire to pave the way for political negotiations to end the war.