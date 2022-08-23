Sadr supporters launch sit-in outside top Iraq judicial body

Standoff intensifies between Sadrists and Shiite rivals in the pro-Iran Coordination Framework

Several hundred supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr launched a sit-in outside Iraq's top judicial body on Tuesday, ratcheting up tensions in a showdown with a rival Shiite alliance.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi cut short a visit to Egypt, where he was due to take part in a five-nation summit, to return home to monitor developments.

Kadhemi "called on all political parties to calm down and to take advantage of the opportunity for national dialogue to get the country out of its current crisis," his office said.

The standoff between the Sadrists and their rivals in the pro-Iran Coordination Framework triggered an intensifying war of words, but so far no violence.

The Sadrists, who have already been camped outside parliament for the past three weeks, pitched tents outside the gates of the judicial body's headquarters in Baghdad, AFP correspondents reported.

They carried placards demanding the dissolution of parliament and new elections, 10 months after an inconclusive poll failed to deliver a majority government.

Even though his political bloc took part in previous administrations, securing top jobs in government ministries, Sadr himself managed to keep above the political fray. He is lionized by his supporters as an outsider dedicated to the fight against a corrupt elite.

"We want to stamp out corruption," said Abu Karar al-Alyawi, a Sadr supporter among those demonstrating. "The judicial system is being blackmailed, or maybe it's corrupt too."

On August 10, Sadr gave the Supreme Judicial Council one week to dissolve parliament to end the political deadlock, but the council ruled it lacked the authority to do so.

In the face of Tuesday's protest, the council announced it was suspending work until further notice.