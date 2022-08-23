Afghan refugees, migrants protest in UAE over uncertain future

'We have been here in detention and the camp is like a modern prison. No one is allowed to go out'

Refugees and migrants living in limbo at a facility in the United Arab Emirates for nearly a year since being evacuated from Afghanistan protested this week over what they say is a slow and opaque resettlement process.

Hundreds of Afghans carried banners and shouted for freedom on Monday and Tuesday. Two of them in the facility estimated that thousands were still awaiting resettlement to the United States or third countries.

Images and videos showed children, women, and men protesting inside the facility in Abu Dhabi, known as Emirates Humanitarian City, with temperatures in the Gulf Arab state reaching 100°F.

"Nearly one year, we have been here in detention and the camp is like a modern prison. No one is allowed to go out, they don't know when (we) will be settled permanently to any country," one of the Afghans said on the condition of anonymity.

Protests first erupted at the facility in February after the resettlement process appeared to stall, prompting a visit by a senior US State Department official who said all Afghans there would be resettled by August.

Shortly after the visit, the process resumed.

The US has taken in over 85,000 Afghans since August 2021, including many who were processed in the Middle East and Europe.

Emirati officials said the country offered to temporarily host thousands of Afghans evacuated on behalf of the US and other nations after Afghanistan’s Western-backed government fell to the Taliban.

The UAE, like other Gulf states, typically does not accept refugees.