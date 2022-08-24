Saudi Arabia releases Palestinian poet after 8 years in prison for apostasy

Fayyad charged with apostasy in 2014 after Saudi citizen accused him of promoting atheism

ALQST Organization for Human Rights in Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday that Saudi authorities released Palestinian poet Ashraf Fayyad, who was imprisoned for eight years for apostasy.

The London-based organization said in a tweet, "Palestinian poet and artist Ashraf Fayadh, whose sentence expired in October 2021, has been released."

The Saudi artist Ahmed Mater confirmed the release of his childhood friend Fayyad on Monday evening in Riyadh, and said with great emotion, "This is great news. It is like a mountain and it has been removed from my chest."

Fayyad, a 42-year-old Palestinian refugee born in Saudi Arabia, where he also lives, was charged with apostasy in 2014 after a Saudi citizen accused him of promoting atheism. A Saudi court sentenced him to death in 2015, but his sentence was commuted to eight years in prison and 800 lashes on appeal.

Jurists said at the time that a member of a cultural group in the city of Abha in the south filed a complaint against Fayyad. One of the group members claimed that he heard Fayyad saying infidels, while a cleric accused him of atheism in a poetry collection he wrote years ago.

In the first trial, witnesses in court said the man who complained about Fayyad "wanted to take revenge on him." Fayyad denied that his poetry collection promoted atheism and apologized for explaining it as well.