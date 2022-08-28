Report: Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections

The elections will be held on September 29, a decree issued by the crown prince stated

Kuwait will hold parliamentary elections on September 29, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree, declaring a new 50-seat assembly to be voted on by the public by the end of September, according to the state news agency.

Also, new districts were added, Reuters reported.

The announcement came after the Gulf state’s crown prince last week decided to dissolve the parliament after escalating disputes between the legislative assembly and cabinet.

The cabinet, the fourth to be formed in two years, resigned in April, three months after it was sworn in, but continued to act in a caretaker capacity.

"It is in the nation's interest that I seek the dissolution of the National Assembly," the crown prince said in a televised address.

"I urge the Kuwaiti people to elect a new house that can bear the great responsibility of maintaining state stability," he continued in the address given on behalf of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The dispute between the two bodies hindered the approval of economic reforms, including the state budget for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

Kuwait is the only Gulf Arab state with a fully elected parliament, which enjoys wide legislative powers and can vote ministers out of office.