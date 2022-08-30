Saudi woman gets 45-year prison term for social media posts

Qahtani is charged with 'using the internet to tear the [Saudi] social fabric,' says rights group DAWN

A Saudi Arabian woman was given a 45-year prison sentence for social media posts, a rights group said, in the latest example of a crackdown on women activists after another Twitter user was given a similar conviction weeks earlier.

Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani was convicted “likely within last week” by the Saudi kingdom’s Specialized Criminal Court on charges of “using the internet to tear the social fabric” and “violating public order by using social media,” according to the US-based DAWN group.

DAWN said little was known about Qahtani or what her social media posts entailed, and that it would continue to investigate the case.

Her conviction came a few weeks after Salma al-Shehab, a doctoral candidate at the University of Leeds in England, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter.

The latest cases came after US President Joe Biden cited human rights concerns during his July meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Riyadh.

Washington said last week it raised “significant concerns” with Saudi Arabia over Shehab’s sentencing, which included a 34-year travel ban.

Abdullah al-Aoudh, DAWN’s director of research for the Gulf region, said that in both cases Saudi authorities used "abusive" laws to target and punish Saudi citizens for criticizing the government on Twitter.

Saudi officials say the kingdom does not have political prisoners.

"We have prisoners… who have committed crimes and who were put to trial by our courts and were found guilty," the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, told Reuters.