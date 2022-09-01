Houthi parade in sensitive Yemen port city draws UN rebuke

The UN calls on the rebels to keep 'the city free of military manifestations'

Yemeni Houthi rebel fighters paraded through Hodeida on Thursday drawing a stern reminder from the United Nations to abide by a hard-won 2018 agreement to demilitarize the Red Sea port city.

The rebels' Al-Masirah television channel aired footage of the parade it said involved air and naval forces as well as hundreds of uniformed troops.

A parade that drew a rebuke from the UN mission deployed to oversee the deal the rebels reached with the government and its Saudi-led supporters in Sweden four years ago to avert potentially devastating fighting for the city's lifeline port.

The mission called on the Houthi leadership to "fully respect their obligations under the agreement, particularly as it pertains to keeping the city free of military manifestations.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565366961315381248 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hodeida, which has been in rebel hands since 2014, provides a lifeline for millions of civilians in rebel-held areas who rely on international aid passing through its port to stave off starvation.

The 2018 deal was bolstered by a nationwide ceasefire which took effect in April and led to a sharp reduction in bloodshed as well as desperately needed fuel deliveries to Hodeida.

After the truce earlier this month, UN chief Antonio Guterres lauded the agreement as “a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war,” and US President Joe Biden hailed it as “a long-awaited reprieve for the Yemeni people.”

Despite the ceasefire, though, both sides have have reported almost daily violations.