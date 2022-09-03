Yemen: Al Qaeda releases video of kidnapped UN worker

Akam Sofyol Anam, director of the UN Office of Security and Safety in Yemen, was kidnapped in February

Al Qaeda's Yemen branch released a video on Saturday showing a United Nations worker who was abducted in the war-torn country more than six months ago, the SITE Intelligence Group reported.

Five UN staff members were kidnapped in Yemen's southern province of Abyan in February while returning to the port city of Aden "after having completed a field mission," UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said at the time.

In Saturday's video message recorded at an earlier date, Akam Sofyol Anam, identified by SITE as Bangladeshi, urged "the UN, the international community, the humanitarian organizations, to please come forward... and meet the demands of my captors,” without outlining the demands.

He said he was facing "serious health trouble” and needed "immediate medical support and hospitalization,” said the SITE group, which monitors extremist activity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566087259442626563 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Anam, who SITE identified as the "director of the United Nations Office of Security and Safety in Yemen,” said he and four colleagues were kidnapped on February 11.

Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the beleaguered government the following year.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and militants loyal to the Islamic State group are thriving in the chaos. Formed in a merger of Al Qaeda's Yemen and Saudi branches, AQAP carries out attacks on both rebel and government targets in Yemen as well as foreigners.

It has also been accused of plotting attacks beyond the Middle East and its leaders targeted by a US drone war for more than two decades.

Yemen's warring parties have been observing a ceasefire since April, bringing a drastic reduction in hostilities although small-scale fighting continues.