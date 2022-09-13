Egypt’s Sisi visits Qatar with hopes to bolster financial ties

Egypt is seeking financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a two-day visit to Qatar on Tuesday, his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.

The trip to the Gulf Arab state came as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

Egypt’s presidency said Sisi would discuss bilateral and regional issues with Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, who visited Egypt in June.

Cairo joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain in a diplomatic boycott of Qatar in 2017 over charges of it supporting terrorism, an accusation that referred to Islamist groups and that Doha denied.

An agreement to end the row was struck early last year, and Qatar and Egypt are moving quickly to rebuild relations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569716317061791747 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During his visit, Sisi will also meet Qatari companies and the Egyptian-Qatari business council, two Egyptian diplomatic sources said.

Financial pressure on Egypt sharpened after Russia invaded Ukraine in February due to a flight of portfolio investments, a loss in tourism revenue, and rising global commodity prices.

Cairo is in the midst of a several-month-long negotiation for a new loan with the International Monetary Fund.

In June, Egypt’s Finance Ministry said Qatar made $3 billion of deposits in the Egyptian central bank, and that an additional $2-3 billion of investments were being discussed. That was on top of deposits of $5 billion from Saudi Arabia and $3 billion from the UAE to Egypt’s central bank earlier this year, the ministry said.