Soccer fans want FIFA to compensate Qatar’s migrant workers

Out of 17,000 fans, 73 percent support compensation as a 'measure of redress' to migrant workers in Qatar

A majority of soccer fans from 15 countries would support FIFA compensating migrant workers in Qatar for human rights violations during the Gulf Arab state’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup, Amnesty International said Thursday.

In a YouGov survey commissioned by Amnesty of more than 17,000 fans across 15 countries – 10 of them European – 73 percent of respondents would support the proposal and 10 percent opposed it.

More than two-thirds of respondents also said their national Football Associations should speak out publicly about the human rights issues surrounding the World Cup in Qatar as well as call for compensation for migrant workers.

Click here for a Feature on Sportswashing – sports being used to gloss over human rights violations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570336750995636224 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Across the globe, people are united in their desire to see FIFA step up and make amends for the suffering endured by migrant workers in Qatar," said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International's Head of Economic and Social Justice.

"The past cannot be undone, but a compensation program is a clear and simple way that FIFA and Qatar can provide at least some measure of redress to the hundreds of thousands of workers who made this tournament possible."

In response to the poll, FIFA said a wide range of measures were implemented in recent years to improve protection for workers in Qatar.

Earlier this year in May, Amnesty and other rights groups called on FIFA to set aside $440 million to compensate migrant workers in Qatar for human rights abuses.

FIFA said it was assessing Amnesty's proposition and already compensated a number of workers.

Doha urges that its labor system is still a work in progress, but denied a 2021 Amnesty report that thousands of migrant workers were still being exploited.