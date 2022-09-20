Kuwait shop houses mini museum of retro tech relics

The thousands of tech relics date back to as early as the 1960s, a result of 30 years of collecting

A one-of-a-kind rare, expensive collection in Kuwait is drawing the attention of locals who want a blast from the past.

Thousands of retro items from the baby boomer era are the prized collection of a man who wants to preserve the nostalgia and share the recent history.

Walking into Nawader in Kuwait City is like stepping foot into the past. The small shop, owned by Mohammed al-Banay, stocks all the classics that the baby boomers used to geek out about.

"It's a small museum where I collect devices, documents, glassware, prayer beads, vinyl records, cassettes, cartridges," al-Banay said.

The thousands of tech relics date back to as early as the 1960s, a result of 30 years of collecting.

Al-Banay used to be passionate about photography but moved on to retro antiques. He found an interest in vinyl records and now has around one hundred thousand of them.

Most of these records are from the Arab world but there are many customers who are excited to see and purchase them.

Some locals are hoping that the government will support al-Banay and help protect the collection. Al-Banay refers to the shop as his home away from home.

"This place is my daily go-to spot, it gives me good vibes. Sometimes I sit still here for 12 hours in the same place without moving, I see certain pieces, clean other pieces, fix the placement of others, I discover some pieces that I haven't seen in years. Every now and then when I check up on the museum I find pieces that I haven't seen, I clean them up, I put them on display for people to see and I take pictures of them and put them on Instagram," he said.

Nawader's Instagram page is very popular with more than 30 thousand followers.

A fascinating recent tech history that would otherwise collect dust is preserved and appreciated. From one generation to the next, these once futuristic treasures always deserve a spot on the shelf.