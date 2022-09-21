Turkey sells armed drones to UAE - sources

20 drones have already been received by UAE this month

Turkish defense firm Baykar delivered armed drones to the United Arab Emirates in a sign of reconciliation between the former regional rivals, sources said on Wednesday.

Two Turkish officials told Reuters that 20 drones have already been received by the UAE this month and more are expected to be purchased.

Baykar’s drones are equipped with laser-guided armor-piercing bombs that have proved their effectiveness in recent conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and a civil war in Libya, where UAE-backed forces also participated.

Turkey and the Emirates reconciled last year amid growing security threats in the region coming from Iran and its proxies, according to the military sources. UAE faced drone attacks on its oil facilities and cities that are believed to be staged by the Iranian-supported fighters.

Another Gulf state, Saudi Arabia, is experiencing similar problems with Houthi rebels in Yemen backed by Tehran.

One of the sources said that Riyadh participated in negotiations with Ankara seeking to buy Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 drones. Saudi Arabia also wanted to set up a factory to manufacture them, according to the source.

Earlier in September, media reported that Baykar is planning to make more TB2 drones in 2023 than in all previous years combined, increasing the amount up to 500. So far Baykar has export deals with 24 countries.