Two Americans among POWs transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia

Two Americans, five British nationals, and one each from Morocco, Sweden, and Croatia among those transferred

Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain were transferred to Saudi Arabia from Russia as part of an exchange between Moscow and Kyiv, the Gulf state said Wednesday.

The group comprised five British nationals, two Americans, and one each from Morocco, Sweden, and Croatia, according to a Saudi official briefed on the operation.

They arrived in the Saudi Kingdom from Russia, the official said, adding that authorities were "facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries.”

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter that the release of the Britons was "hugely welcome news... ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families.”

Truss said they were "held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine” and thanked both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Riyadh for helping free them.

British lawmaker Robert Jenrick on Twitter identified one of the British detainees as "my constituent" Aiden Aslin, who was sentenced to death in June after being captured by pro-Russian separatists.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter that the Swedish citizen, held in Donetsk, "has now been exchanged and is well.” She also thanked Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

The move came following efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, "in continuation of (his) commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,” the Saudi statement said.