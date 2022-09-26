Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual guide dies

Qarawadi supported Palestinian suicide bombing attacks against Israelis

A spiritual guide to the Muslim Brotherhood Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who championed the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, died on Monday aged 96, according to his official Twitter account.

Qaradawi was born in Egypt and studied at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, but spent most of his life in Qatar, where he is known as one of the most influential Sunni Muslim clerics. He gained popularity in the Arab world appearing on Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel, which broadcasted his sermons to millions of homes.

Several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, declared Qaradawi a terrorist due to his radical views. He was also banned from entry by a number of Western States.

Despite publicly condemning the 9/11 attacks in the US, Qarawadi backed attacks on coalition forces after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He also supported Palestinian suicide bombing attacks against Israeli targets. On a 2013 visit to Gaza hosted by its ruling Hamas Islamist group, Qaradawi said: "We should seek to liberate Palestine, all of Palestine, inch by inch."

Qarawadi was a prominent supporter of the Arab Spring uprisings, calling for the murder of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and declaring jihad against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He also praised the downfall of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak during the 2011 uprising.

However, after the fall of the Muslim Brotherhood member Mohamed Mursi who became president in 2012, Qarawadi urged a boycott of Egypt’s presidential election which made army commander Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president in 2014. Qaradawi was then sentenced to death in absentia by an Egyptian court in 2015.