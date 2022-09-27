Qatar recruits civilians for World Cup security - report

'Recruits will provide additional support during the tournament' that kicks off on November 20

Qatar called up civilians for mandatory military service to operate security checkpoints at World Cup stadiums, a report revealed on Tuesday.

According to a source and documents seen by Reuters, hundreds of men, including Qatari diplomats brought back from overseas, were conscripted ahead of the 29-day tournament that will start on November 20. They are being trained to manage stadium security, navigating queues and preventing football fans from bringing alcohol, drugs and weapons into the sporting venues.

As the Gulf state prepares to host 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup, it is becoming evident that the country with a population of 2.8 million is facing challenges in providing enough security personnel for the matches.

"Recruits will provide additional support during the tournament as part of the regular program, just as they do every year at major public events, such as the National Day celebrations," the Qatari government’s statement said.

The conscripted civilians were told it was their “patriotic duty” to assist with the World Cup security, the source told Reuters.

"Most people are there because they have to be - they don't want to get in trouble," the source noted.

According to the papers seen by Reuters, they were called up at the national service camp north of Qatar's capital of Doha in early September. A number of volunteers are training alongside the conscripts. Turkey has also agreed to deploy 3,000 riot police officers to assist Qatar during the World Cup.