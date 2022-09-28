Saudi Crown Prince named kingdom’s prime minister

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was promoted from defense minister

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the kingdom's prime minister, according to a royal decree issued on Tuesday.

The crown prince, who is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, was promoted from defense minister. His new role as prime minister is in keeping with the 86-year-old king's previous delegation of duties to him, which includes representing the kingdom on foreign visits and chairing summits hosted by the Gulf state, a Saudi official told Reuters.

The crown prince also supervises the main executive bodies of the state on a daily basis, and his new role as prime minister is “within that context," said an unnamed official.

His younger brother, Prince Khalid, who previously served as deputy defense minister, was promoted to defense minister. Another one of the king’s sons, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, kept his position as energy minister, according to the decree.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, and Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih also remain in their positions, according to the document.

The Crown Prince rose to power in 2017 and launched a series of reforms that included diversifying the economy from its dependence on oil, allowing women to drive, and curbing clerics' powers. However, human rights groups accuse him of repressing dissidents and activists.

According to US intelligence, the prince was also behind the brutal murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018, which strained Saudi Arabia’s relations with the United States and other Western allies.