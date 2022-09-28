First Israeli couple registers marriage in Abu Dhabi civil court

Itamar Bareket and his bride Nogah Meroz Mion flew to the Gulf state from Tel Aviv

Abu Dhabi's civil court has registered the first marriage between an Israeli couple on Monday, Emirati media reported.

Itamar Bareket and his bride Nogah Meroz Mioni flew to the Gulf state from Tel Aviv over the weekend to prepare for the ceremony. The 26-year-old newlyweds are the first of five Israeli couples who applied for civil marriages in Abu Dhabi.

As secular Israelis usually travel to Cyprus or Maldives to tie the knot, the Emirati capital could become a popular alternative as more direct flights are expected between Israel and Abu Dhabi.

"We follow a secular life and in Israel, we don't have the option of a civil marriage," Bareket, who works for a tech company in Tel Aviv, told The National.

"We don't follow any religious sect and wanted the ceremony to be as close to our lives as possible," his wife added.

Last month, the couple applied for a civil marriage online and got the date which coincided with the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

"I'm not a religious person but today is the Jewish New Year and it is a remarkable date - we are glad that our marriage starts with the start of the new year," Nogah told the journalists.

The couple now plans to move to the UAE and start a family there.

"I know many Israelis are seeking civil marriages all over the world. They look at Seychelles and Maldives. Abu Dhabi is a short flight and a lovely destination so I'm sure many more will follow," Nogah said.

According to the latest polls, over 70 percent of secular Israeli voters want their party to push for the legalization of civil marriage ahead of the November elections. However, Orthodox political parties strongly oppose the reform.