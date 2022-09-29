Kuwait kicks off 6th legislative vote in 10 years

Observers hope the election can pull Kuwait out of a cycle of repeated political crises

Kuwaitis went to the polls Thursday to vote in what is being called the Arab Gulf nation’s most inclusive election in a decade, after some opposition groups ended a boycott after royal leaders promised not to interfere with parliament.

The legislative election is Kuwait’s sixth in 10 years, and observers hope it can pull Kuwait out of a cycle of repeated political crises.

Kuwait’s National Assembly is the freest in the Gulf and consists of 50 elected members along with a cabinet appointed by the leader.

The latest elections came after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah dissolved parliament in June following disputes between legislators and the government.

Upon doing so, Sheikh Meshal pledged that authorities would not meddle with the vote or the new parliament.

“We will not interfere in the people’s choices for their representatives, nor will we interfere with the choices of the next National Assembly in choosing its speaker or its committees,” the crown prince said.

“Parliament will be the master of its decisions, and we will not be supporting one faction at the expense of another. We will stand at the same distance from everyone.”

As one of the world’s biggest oil exporters and a border neighbor to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, Kuwait has held 18 elections since 1962.